Culturati boss projects Nigerian tourism sector boost, investors’ influx after 2020 edition

Kindly Share This Story:

Following a thorough research of the Nigerian tourism industry after outbreak of coronavirus, Convener of Culturati, Africa’s largest cultural fusion, Idris Aregbe, has disclosed that the sector would witness a boost and become redefined after this year’s Culturati event, Africa’s largest cultural fusion,

Aregbe added the sector was endowed and that the benefits inherent in it were yet untapped, saying, that was what the 2020 event would further exposed to the world.

He added that the 2020 event would provide a platform to synergize the African culture and other continents to foster strong collaborations and explore the rich diversities of different cultures, giving Africa especially Nigeria the edge to become destination for tourists.

The Culture aficionado further disclosed that this year event would, as against previous editions, has been designed to take promotion of African culture, growth of local businesses and human development thus restoring Africa’s eroding cultural pride, while arresting the cycle of poverty and unemployment.

Speaking at the Culturati dome in Lagos about the 13th edition of the cultural fiesta coming up December 18, the convener of the globally attended event disclosed that these were reasons this year’s event theme was ‘Unleashing African Potentials’, and would hold at Amore Gardens in Lekki.

According to him, the event was expected to kick off with a red carpet and promises to be an exciting, educative and inspiring event with a number of features including, Arts & Cultural Fair, Symposium, Fashion show and Runway, Music & Dance, Drama, Cocktail, Special Recognition and Awards.

Aregbe explained that the cocktail event which was a Special Edition would also serve as a conduit to introduce the movie ‘This is Lagos,’ designed to showcase tourism and investment opportunities in Lagos, essentially to bring to visitors’ notice developments, capture important landmarks in the state, while also presenting an exciting adventure for attendees to Lagos, as the state gradually navigates into a post-pandemic economy.

He said “At the event, we will be integrating different cultures inspired the theme of Culturati 2020, where we intend to create a synergy between African culture and other continents as a means to foster rewarding collaborations while exploring the rich diversities of different cultures”.

READ ALSO:

According to him, CULTURATI reflect the cultural diversity of African societies, and is a vehicle to establish a revival of Africa’s fading culture, while also promoting cultural tourism.

To ensure sustenance, he pointed out CULTURATI would continuously make greater use of Africa’s creative talents in the continent, of its drama, films and music as effective tools for raising awareness among the African people, on the need for a change in negative attitudes and values, in the drive to boost economic development.

The convener added that the dedication was inspired by the need to acquaint younger generations with the values, beauties, and legacies of the continent’s cultural heritage

Aregbe, a visionary, philanthropist, entrepreneur and youth leader par excellence, further described culture as a vital factor that could unleash the latent economic potentials propel more development for Africa.

“A force capable of unleashing the latent economic potentials in the African culture, knowing that the various unique underpinnings thereon, readily form a veritable source of creative expressions, , value creation and youth empowerment, all of which resonate with global sustainable development goals (SDGs)”.

In order to, not just boost economic development but also sustain such, Aregbe believed that cultural values must be in place and governed by transparency, accountability, trustworthiness and empowerment.

Since inception in 2008, Culturati has been fostering proper understanding of African culture through art exhibitions, fashion shows, dance, poetry, music, cuisine, crafts etc., rewarding the invaluable contributions of cultural icons, while motivating young and upcoming creatives in turning their passion into profit.

More than just a celebration of culture, Culturati has carved a niche for itself as a one-stop shop for African cultural enlightenment, appreciation and celebration, while remaining an effective vehicle for social cohesion and motivation.

A man of sterling entrepreneurial insight and a passion for value creation, the cultural enthusiast recently launched Culturati Academy, an empowering arm of the Culturati brand to provide opportunities for people to learn a trade or craft, in a bid to provide economic relief, more so in the face of the negative effects of COVID-19 which have brought economic hardship to many families.

A prime goal of the initiative is to make graduates of the Academy manufacturers and self-sustained economic agents who will add value to the economy.

Committed to creating the awareness that would invariably incline Africans to Engage and Promote participation in the preservation of its cultural Heritage, the seasoned entrepreneur believes Africa must take advantage of its rich cultural diversity in its quest for economic development, a cause he is dedicated and committed to.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: