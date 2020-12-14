Cultism: I will not spare anyone involved ― Umahi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Sunday, stated that anybody caught in the practice of cultism will be prosecuted not minding his or her status in the society.

Umahi stated this during a church service at Christ Embassy Church, Mile 50, Abakaliki.

According to him, those who have been arrested so far in the practice of cultism will provide the names of other persons involved in the State.

“The school that was shut because of cultism shall remain shut.

“In the past few days, we have had very terrible cult activities but let me warn that we are starting a war against cultism again. No matter who you are, I will not spare you.

“We have people we have arrested in the cell, they are going to give us the names of those who are in cult in Ebonyi State and I will come after them.

“So, I want to assure the state that we are working for the absolute security for the state.”

He announced the approval for distribution to Civil Servants a bag of rice and 10,000 Naira each to enable them celebrate Christmas with their families.

The Governor equally disclosed that between 18th and 20th of December, the state will be distributing another phase of palliative to Ebonyians. “We said that between 17th to 20th, we will be sharing palliative again at the polling units.

“There will be no party. Give to everybody as listed in the pooling units. We are giving to the Lord.”

Earlier in a sermon, the Pastor in-charge of Christ Embassy Church Mile 50 Abakaliki, Pastor Eunice Oyeyemi admonished Christians to be decisive in Thanksgiving to God as a way of making him feel appreciated.

She said God has the ability to provide requisite answers to every predicament and enjoined them to trust in the Lord by faith at all times.

“irrespective of whatever they have, with the name of Jesus, you can defeat anything. At the mention of Jesus’s name , every knee must bow”.

While likening the tribulations of 2020 as sign of tough times, Pastor Oyeyemi charged the congregation to hold to God in prayer to surmount the challenges.

She applauded Governor David Nweze Umahi for the transformation in the State and expressed hope that the Governor would complete all ongoing projects in the State before bowing out of power.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: