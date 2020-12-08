CSR: EKEDC boost healthcare, donates ventilators to LASUTH, LUTH

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ediri Ejoh

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company has donated ventilators to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos, in a bid to give back to its community and the country’s health sector.

A unit of ventilator was handed over to the management of each of the health facilities by EKEDC.

While donating the equipment, Managing Director, EKEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, said the donation of the ventilators to the hospitals was part of the DisCo’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

Fadeyibi, who was represented by the Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Wola Joseph, said the company recognises the wellbeing of its customers and community as an important aspect of its business.

He said: “We recognise the importance of health and wellness; this is the reason it has become a major foundational pillar of our Ccorporate Ssocial Responsibility, CSR, and we are happy to declare that we have made significant contribution in this area.

“Today, we are pleased to, once again, demonstrate our commitment to the wellbeing of our people, by donating this set of ventilators to provide support for patients who have breathing difficulty due to severe or critical illness.

“This donation, therefore, is a demonstration of our support for government’s effort to improve the healthcare sector, provide quality, accessible healthcare to the people.

“In our country’s fight against COVID-19, ventilators have been established as one of the most important medical equipment, we are confident that today’s donation will go a long way to enhance government’s intervention in this area.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that we all need to work together with government as a collective to win the fight against COVID-19 which has impaired social and economic activities.

“We are hopeful that the ventilators will be maximised and deployed effectively.”

However, receiving the ventilator, Director of Clinical Services and Training, LASUTH, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, lauded the management of EKEDC, adding that it was imperative and important that such equipment is brought in to assist the health sector in such critical times as this.

“I want to assure you that this ventilator you have given us will be put to good use for the benefit of humanity.”

Recall that EKEDC had earlier presented the ventilator for LUTH before coming to LASUTH.

Vanguard News Nigeria

