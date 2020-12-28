CSO opposes Gov Obaseki over alleged moves to graduate pupils without exams, certificates

Kindly Share This Story:

Threatens to sue Edo Govt within 24 hours

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 that led to closure of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the country, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, One Love Foundation, OLF, weekend, opposed alleged moves by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, to graduate primary six pupils in the State without sitting for their First School Leaving Certificate, FSLC, Examination.

Obaseki was opposed on the alleged moves by the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, in telephone interview with Vanguard, where Eholor threatened to sue the Edo State Government if it fails to rescind the decision within 24 hours.

According to him the alleged move is not in the interest of Edo people and it is a deliberate attempt to reduce education to the background under any guise and would not be acceptable.

He further stated that the excuse of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and lack of funds to conduct the First School Leaving Certificate examination does not speak well of the government, because it has never happened in the history of the country including the Civil War of 1967-1970 period, where primary six pupils were graduated without their foundational certificate.

He said: “I think the decision by Governor Godwin Obaseki to graduate primary six pupils in Edo State without sitting for their First School Leaving Certificate is a great injustice and disservice to the children, parents, Edo people and Nigerians at large because this will be a great aberration and abnormality that has never happened in the history of Edo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“This has serious implications on the present and future of these children who are destined to be leaders of the State and Nigeria, and if really Governor Obaseki who knows the implication of this goes on with his decision these children will not forgive him.

“I am opposed to this because First School Leaving Certificate is very important to all who started their primary education as the bedrock of achieving their dreams and where they are today.

“One Love Foundation condemns and rejects this decision to strip off innocent children their right to obtain and own First School Leaving Certificate in this 21st Century.”

He further stated that “A lot of Edo people are not aware of what is going on because we don’t have Ministry of Communication. We don’t have any communication from the Government House on this issue. We don’t have responsible House of Assembly Members. We are living in a very difficult time in Edo State. Most of the people who are educated in Edo State are not saying anything about it.

“They are playing blind politics. They have become educated illiterates. We are living in a very dangerous time where people don’t have value for education. Edo people should reject the nonchalant attitude of the Governor.

“I am giving the governor 24 hours to review this policy or I will take him to court for the public interest. It has serious implications. It is more than one reason because first of all the Governor is reducing our educational standards.

“Secondly, he is also telling our children that it is okay not to study and get prepared for the examinations.”

However, the social crusader called on parents in the State to write officially to the Governor on the issue expressing their dismay and to rescind the policy.

“My advice to parents and guardians on this issue is to write to the Governor and tell him that they are not happy with his decision. If we lower the academic in our State it will lead to more violence and increase miscreants, thugs, and cult groups, which we are already experiencing several cult wars in our state that Obaseki-led government is yet to find any solution to arrest them”, he added.

Meanwhile, he advised the Governor to drop the decision of graduating primary six pupils without First School Leaving Certificate, “My advice to Governor Obaseki is to reverse the decision because First School Leaving Certificate is very important to the children of Edo State and our lives.

“I am pleading with him to use his good office to revise the decision within 24 hours if not I will have no choice than to seek redress in court.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

