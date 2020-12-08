CSCS bags securities services company of the year award

Kindly Share This Story:

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, was decorated with the Securities Services Company of the Year award at the eighth edition of the reputed Banks’ and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2020.

The BAFI Awards are adjudged the most rigorous, prestigious, and transparent awards programme in the Nigerian financial services industry.

Speaking on the award, Mrs. Onome Komolafe, who represented the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, at the event said, “This award strengthens the self-motivation to sustainably enhance our delivery of excellent services to all market participants. We are driven by the kaizen philosophy of always doing better, as we continue to seek innovative ways of creating and delivering value for all market participants and ultimately the growing investors in the Nigerian capital market.

“The management of CSCS is humbled by the recognition that this award reflects and would like to thank the organizers, judges, and more importantly the capital market participants, who have consistently and objectively distinguished us. As we dedicate this award to our loyal participants and all investors in the Nigerian capital market, we reckon this award is a clarion call to continue to do better, as today’s best can always be better tomorrow.”

“As your preferred market infrastructure, we are committed to investing in the right technologies and best talent, as we seek to sustainably create mutual value for all stakeholders whilst deepening the Nigerian capital market for inclusive economic growth.”

