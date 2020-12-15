Crystal Finance company bags award at the African Finance awards 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Crystal Finance Company was bestowed “Most trusted SME Finance Company of the year” at the just concluded African Finance Awards 2020. Crystal Finance won the award in recognition of its consistent focus on lending towards Business Finance and Unstructured Entrepreneurs.

The company has always believed in the philosophy that SMEs are the engine of growth of any economy thus, its product offerings have been designed to ensure the growth of Small and Medium Businesses and Entrepreneurs. They are also widely known to give free business/financial advice to clients with the sole aim of preventing them from entangling themselves in a debt trap.

Crystal Finance is a strong advocate of responsible lending and abhors the predatory lending practice in which undiscerning clients are ill-advised to take on additional loans to solve their financial problems or where loans are granted to clients without recourse to their peculiar and unique characteristics thereby leading them into dire straits.

The award was received on behalf of the organization by Peter Ojukwu- Head, Credit & Loans and Bunmi Anifowose- Treasury & Finance. Speaking at the ceremony, Peter Ojukwu thanked the organizers and clients saying that “the award is a testimony that the company’s tough chosen path to help SMEs thrive is paying off’’.

Vanguard News Nigeria

