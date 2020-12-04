Crovation Limited’s Ibukun Gbadamosi bags merit award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Dr Ibukun Gbadamosi, MD/CEO of Crovation Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous real estate development firms, has won the 2020 Landmark Achiever Award.

The award was conferred on Dr Gbadamosi on Sunday, at the 5th National Leadership Development Conference hosted by Landmark Africa Magazine at NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos with the theme “Rebuilding Africa Economy in the Midst of COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Dr Gbadamosi was among the 60 distinguished Nigerians to be so honoured by the Magazine. Organizers of the event noted that the 60 awardees were selected to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria and to recognize their tremendous contribution to various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

‘I feel very honoured to be recognized for my contribution to the Nigerian economy via real estate development and management. This is a clarion call for us at Crovation Limited not to rest on our oars but to keep striving to contribute our quota towards reducing the housing deficit in the country. We pledge to lead the drive towards affordable housing for all,’ Gbadamosi who was represented by his Executive Assistant, Barr. Anthony Uzzi McPherson said.

The event attracted participants from all walks of life including political leaders, academics, captains of industry, religious leaders, elder statesmen, among others.

