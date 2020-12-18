Cross River Police Commissioner dies of pneumonia complications

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una – Calabar

Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr Jimoh Ibrahim has passed on.

Mr Ibrahim who is from Kwara State died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, reportedly of pneumonia complications this morning.

A source close to the man, Mr Rasheed Olariwaju the AIT reporter in Cross River told Vanguard that the man was rushed to the UCTH this morning where gave up the ghost.

“Nobody should tell you he died of COVID-19 but the doctors said he died of pneumonia”.

He said as a Muslim plans are afoot to take his body to Kwara state for Muslim rites and subsequent burial.

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman did not pick calls on his gsm but another police source said the man was diabetic and had complained of not feeling well for some time.

“They have told us to report today at State Police Command headquarters by 3.00 pm to solidarity with him as he is to be given an award for excellent services but nobody told us he is dead.”. The source said

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: