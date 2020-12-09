Cross River North: You will get what is rightfully Yours ― Odey assures constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

thanks Ayade, Secondus for support

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Senator-elect for Cross River North Senatorial District, Dr. Stephen Adi Odey has assured his constituents of robust and quality representation as he prepares to take his place in the Senate.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard, the Senator-elect said he would dedicate his time in the red Chamber fighting for the interest and wellbeing of the people of Northern Cross River, ensuring the people get what rightfully belongs to them.

His words: “Within my time at the red Chambers,I will ensure my people get what is legitimately theirs in the Nigeria project”

“My victory would not have been possible without your unwavering support, I thank all my teeming supporters and party faithfuls,” he stated.

He specifically thanked the Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and members of the party’s National Working Committee for their support.

Dr Odey also expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor, Professor Ejemot Ivara Esu, Chairman of his Campaign council and member of the House of Reps., Hon. Legor Idagbo, Director-General, Dr.Peter Ojie among other party stalwarts in the state for standing by him.

Describing the by-election as peaceful and transparent, the in-coming Senator appealed to his opponents to sheath his “swords and join hands with me to take Cross River North Senatorial District to an enviable height”

Dr. Odey, candidate of PDP in the December 5th, 2020 Cross River North Senatorial by-election, polled 129,207 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Joe Agi (SAN) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 19,165 votes.

The Senator-elect was on Tuesday presented with a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

