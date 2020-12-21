Cross River North: INEC issues Certificate of Return to PDP’s Jarigbe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has issued a Certificate of Return to Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the winner and duly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the last Cross River North Senatorial bye-election.

INEC’s decision followed last week’s judgment of the Court of Appeal which declared Jarigbe as the substantive candidate of the Party which won the election.

The appellate court had affirmed the judgment of an FCT High Court which had earlier declared Hon. Jarigbe as duly elected PDP candidate for the December 5 Cross River North Senatorial seat.

The certificate of return was handed over to Jarigbe by an INEC National Commissioner, Mr Festus Okoye at a brief ceremony in Abuja.

Before the appellate court ruling, INEC had earlier issued a certificate of return to Dr Stephen Odey.

Vanguard News Nigeria

