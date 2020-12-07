Cross River By-Elections: INEC didn’t reflect FCT Court decision on candidature ― Hon Jarigbe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The campaign council of Rt. Hon. Jarigbe Agom has rejected the outcome

Saturday’s Cross River North senatorial by-election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) had declared Dr Stephen Odey of the candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as winner

Also, the INEC’s Collation Officer for senatorial by-election, Prof. Ameh Akoh, of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, who announced the result said, the PDP candidate, Dr Stephen Odey scored 129,207 votes to defeat the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Joe Again (SAN) who polled 19,165 votes.

However, Jarigbe rejected the result immediately after the announcement was made through the Director-General of his Campaign Council.

The Director-General Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe Campaign Council, Venatius Ikem, Esq, in a statement to Vanguard at the weekend stated that INEC did not reflect the decision of the Abuja Federal High Court’s judgement in respect of the candidature of Rt. Hon. Jarigbe Agom even as all documents were made available.

His words:” The campaign council of Rt. Hon. Jarigbe Agom requests all our well-wishers and teeming supporters to remain calm and await further pronouncement from INEC headquarters Abuja.

“We are not unaware of the rumour of financial pressure that came from Government House Calabar to bear on the processes leading to, during and after the elections.

“At the closure of the elections, it was clear from all documents made available, that INEC had not reflected the decision of the High Court with respect to the candidature of Rt. Hon. Jarigbe Agom.

“We are therefore surprised that the returning officer, unilaterally and without justification imported a name of a purported candidate of PDP as the winner of the Northern Senatorial by-election of Cross River State, even when INEC had not declared anyone candidate, prior to the election.

“We are aware of a similar situation in Imo North senatorial district by-election where the issue of candidature is still in court, INEC Declared the party winner pending the determination of the court cases,” he stated.

He further appealed to their supporters to remain law-abiding and wait for legitimate process to resolve what he described as contrived injustice.

“Once again, we implore all our supporters, to remain law-abiding as we are resolved to follow all legitimate processes to redress this contrived injustice,” Ikem stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

