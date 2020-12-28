CRC Credit Bureau appoints Biyi Olagbami as director

Kindly Share This Story:

The Board of Directors of CRC Credit Bureau Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Biyi Olagbami as a Director of the organisation with immediate effect.

Mr. Olagbami brings to the Board of CRC, over 25-year experience in risk management and banking.

He is currently the Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer of Ecobank Nigeria Limited. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Credit Officer of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Chief Risk Officer with Fidelity Bank, Ghana.

He also served as the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer with Keystone Bank Limited (then Bank PHB) and Head of Credit (CIB) with Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc.

He holds both a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Architecture from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Mr. Olagbami also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the IESE (University of Navarra), Spain.

The Chairman Board of Directors of CRC Credit Bureau, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, stated that the board is elated with this new appointment and are pleased to welcome Mr. Olagbami to the Board.

According to the Managing Director/CEO, Dr ‘Tunde Popoola, “we are very excited to welcome Mr. Olagbami, a consummate professional with years of diverse experience, as he joins other highly experienced directors to take our company, CRC, to the next phase of growth and expansion.”

CRC Credit Bureau is the largest credit bureau in Nigeria and provides a nationwide repository on credit profiles of corporate entities as well as consumers, thus improving the ability of credit providers and borrowers to make informed lending and borrowing decisions.

