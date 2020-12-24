Breaking News
COVID-19: Nasarawa records 30 cases in one day – State Govt

COVID-19 protocolsBy David Odama

THE Nasarawa state government has announced that the state recorded about thirty new cases of coronavirus in one day.

The state Acting Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe announced this in Lafia at the COVID19 council and security council meeting in the government House.

Thirty is the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state, the acting governor said.

He said that the state has recorded over 600 cases cumulatively while the number of deaths recorded totaled 15.

He said the meeting was to examine the new trend and to come up with measures that would help stem the spread of the pandemic especially during the Christmas celebrations.

