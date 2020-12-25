COVID-19: Taskforce clears Abuja Recreational spots of fun seekers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday cleared some of the parks of fun seekers who had trooped into them as part of the Christmas celebrations.

Some of the parks where fun seekers were sent out by the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskteam on COVID-19 Restrictions include the popular Millennium Park, Jabi Lake, Unity Fountain and Magic Land.

Although the gates at the Jabi Lake were closed, some anxious fun seekers made their way into the park through some porous entry points.

Upon arrival at the Lake, many of the violators took to their heels for fear of being arrested, but the Taskforce had to call them to sensitise them on the need to adhere to the safety regulations.

Head, Media and Enlightenment of the taskforce, Mr Ikharo Attah who addressed the fun seekers noted that “this second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems tough and we cannot allow people to gather in crowds contrary to the directives of government.”

“We know you all want to enjoy Christmas but you can do it at home. We plead for your understanding on this matter. We don’t want to hurt anybody, but we have a duty to save residents from contracting the virus”, he stated.

Addressing journalists after shutting down the Magic Land park by the Abuja city gate, Attah expressed sympathies with the residents but said there would be more celebrations in the future if they abide by the safety protocol.

He said; “We are truly pained doing this on this day but we have the responsibility to save lives and protect FCT residents from catching COVID-19. We see in large numbers, children who have come to these recreation centres to have the best of Christmas. They look obviously unhappy and we are feeling their pains and disappointment. There will be many Christmas, but please, let us not for this Christmas ruin many more to come.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

