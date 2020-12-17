Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: Tanzania chooses local herbs over vaccine

Tanzania has reportedly said it has no plans to import COVID-19 vaccines, instead of pinning its hopes on research into “local herbs”.

In an interview with The East African newspaper, Health Ministry spokesperson Gerald Chami went on to cast doubt on the safety and efficacy of imported vaccines.

He claimed that development has been too rapid for effective testing.

COVID-19 vaccine tests meet rigorous international standards.

Tanzania’s approach to COVID-19 has been at odds with its East African neighbours, who have seen a recent surge in cases.

The country stopped reporting new cases at the end of April, and President John Magufuli claimed that the country was virus-free.

It was also one of the first countries to order Madagascar’s self-proclaimed, plant-based COVID-19 remedy in May, despite warnings that its efficacy was unproven.

BBC

