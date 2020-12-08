Kindly Share This Story:

Says we are all champions

The management of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital ( DELSUTH ), Oghara, Delta State, has converted the teaching hospital’s annual merit award of this year to a thanksgiving service to appreciate God for ending the corona virus pandemic otherwise known as COVID – 19 , without serious casualties to the nation.

The management also named all staff and stakeholders of the institution as worthy champions, for rallying round management to wrestle down the pandemic at a critical period, when it compels the whole world to go on a compulsory holiday, and also raise the fear that dead bodies will be picked in the streets of Africa; but listed God as the “champion of champions” for proving book makers wrong and ending the global pandemic without serious damage to the nation and its people.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, the Chief Medical Director of DELSUTH, Dr. Onome Ogueh, who was represented at the occasion by Dr. Nekwu Okolugbo, thanked the management and staff of the hospital for rising up to the occasion when the need arose, describing them as the real heroes and heroines, who put their lives on the line to ensure that those affected by COVID – 19, are treated and saved from casualties.

He however, pleaded with the staff not to rest on their oars because of the successes recorded over COVID – 19, but should re – dedicate themselves towards working for the hospital, remarking that, whatever they do at the hospital is a service to humanity.

The CMD, also appealed to those spoiling for industrial action to handle it with human face .

Earlier in an address, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the annual event, Dr. Bemigho Odometa, had enumerated the challenges that faced the teaching hospital as a result of the COVID – 19 pandemic that ravaged the world and the EndSARS protest that almost rocked the nation to its very foundation, remarking that it is in view of this, and the amazing grace of God, on Nigeria, that management in conjunction with the organizer decided to dedicate this year event as a thanksgiving to God.

In a sermon entitled: “Power of Thanksgiving”, the officiating priest at the event, Rev Godspower Iweh, of First Baptist Church, Ogharefe, enjoined Christians to always appreciate God with thanksgiving in order to encourage Him to do more.

