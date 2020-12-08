Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19 survival: DELSUTH converts this year annual merit award to thanksgiving service

On 8:58 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

… Says we are all champions

The management of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital ( DELSUTH ),  Oghara, Delta State, has converted the teaching hospital’s  annual merit award of this year  to a thanksgiving service to appreciate God for ending the corona virus pandemic  otherwise known as COVID – 19 , without serious casualties to the nation.

The management also named  all staff and stakeholders of the institution as worthy champions,  for rallying round management to wrestle  down the pandemic  at a critical period,  when it compels the whole world to go on a compulsory holiday,  and also raise the fear that dead bodies will be picked in the streets of Africa; but listed God as the “champion of champions” for proving book makers wrong and ending the global pandemic without serious damage to the nation and its people.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, the Chief Medical Director of DELSUTH, Dr. Onome  Ogueh, who was represented at the occasion by Dr. Nekwu  Okolugbo, thanked the management and staff of the hospital for rising up to the occasion when the need arose, describing  them as the real heroes and heroines, who put their lives on the line to ensure that those  affected by COVID – 19, are treated and saved from casualties.

He however, pleaded with the staff not to rest on their oars  because of the successes  recorded over COVID – 19, but should re – dedicate themselves towards working for the hospital,  remarking that,  whatever they do at the hospital is a service to humanity.

READ ALSO: Biden seeks unity as Trump stokes fading embers of campaign

The CMD, also  appealed to those spoiling for industrial action to handle it with human face .

Earlier in an address, the Chairman of the  Organizing Committee of the annual event, Dr. Bemigho Odometa, had enumerated the challenges that faced the teaching hospital as a result of the COVID – 19 pandemic that ravaged the world and the EndSARS protest that almost rocked the nation to its very foundation, remarking that it is in view of this, and the amazing grace of God, on Nigeria, that management in conjunction with the organizer decided to dedicate this year event as a thanksgiving to God.

In a sermon entitled: “Power of Thanksgiving”, the officiating priest at the event, Rev  Godspower  Iweh, of First Baptist Church, Ogharefe, enjoined Christians to always appreciate God with thanksgiving in order to encourage Him  to do  more.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!