COVID-19 supercharges positive trend in Africa ― Bloomberg news co-founder

By Jimoh Babatunde

The co-founder and editor-in-chief emeritus of Bloomberg News, Matt Winkler, said Africa is likely to outperform much of the world, in 2021, 2022 and even beyond.

Speaking at the Bloomberg ABMI20 Innovator Chats 2020 that took place virtually, yesterday, he said COVID 19 supercharged a trend in Africa that had been building for 10 years and accelerated five years ago.

“The remotely engaged economy is something that Africa jumped into largely because it never had the infrastructure of the developed world during the 20th century. And now today, it finds itself in a place that is absolutely critical for developing all kinds of industries without the traditional 20th-century infrastructures.

“That means that Africa…is likely to outperform much of the world, in 2021, 2022 and even beyond.”

Africa has had less COVID 19 cases and the infection rates, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, are trending downwards to levels last seen in April or May, while the rest of the world is struggling to contain a surge in infections.

This trend tells us that if we look at the biggest countries; seven of the top 10 growing economies this year are in Africa; Ethiopia, Uganda, the Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya. And if we just compared these countries to the past two years, only three of them were in the top 10. And five years ago, there were just four in the top 10 fastest-growing economies.”

What this shows, he says, is that Africa’s containment of the virus could be converging with the longer-term trend for growth.

“Looking at sub-Saharan Africa where Bloomberg created a study group of the 200 largest Sub Saharan African companies by market capitalization, this sample of companies rewarded investors with a 13% total return, better than the global emerging market average of 12% and markedly better than the global frontier market which lost 3%.

The biggest indicator for Africa’s resilience post-COVID 19, lies in another US metric: “The best performers in the US by comparison, have been the companies that help people work and study remotely, as well as the cloud-based technology that supports these businesses.

“The stay at home economy is something that’s going to be with us for some time. And the companies that are champions of remotely engaged commerce, which are quite different from most other companies are the ones that are going to lead us pretty much in the next decade.”

Because of this, says Winkler, the rest of the world, especially the legacy economies will lag by comparison.

“When we look at Africa today, what we’re looking at and most interested in, are the technology companies, industries that happen to be showing us the best-performing companies and they happen to be very similar to what we’re seeing actually in the US this year; financial technology, cybersecurity and digital data management services.

“Just a few years ago, when we looked at Africa, we were thinking about banks, skipping many steps as they moved into digital banking, thanks to the internet and telecommunications, we’re seeing something similar, again, across the board with many other businesses. And they have actually accelerated during the COVID-19 period because it forced and imposed on companies that remotely engaged digital economy that is mobile.”

What this means, he says, is that for Africa, and its 54 countries and their economies, COVID 19 supercharged a trend in Africa that had been building for 10 years and accelerated five years ago.

