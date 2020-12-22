Kindly Share This Story:

Urges monitoring of 377 wards projects in their domains

Rewards best three CDAs with new buses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, urged leaders of Community Development Associations, CDAs, and Community Development Committees, CDCs, on the need to prevent further spread of ravaging COVID-19 strain at the community level in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, appealed to residents to always ensure adequate compliance with all the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as they hold public gatherings in their various community development areas this festive season

Governor, gave the charge while speaking at the Year 2020 Community Day Celebration, themed: “Promise Made, Promise Kept, More To Come,” organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

Sanwo-Olu, joined the celebration virtually, along with his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, from Lagos House, Marina.

The governor, who is currently in Isolation after he contracted Covid-19 disease, said that he is recuperating as doctors have certified him to be fine, and asked residents to always confirm with the non-pharmaceutical directives of wearing of face masks, social distancing, and hand washing.

Sanwo-Olu said the caution became necessary in view of the spike in cases of COVID-19 patients in the state, saying, “Please, we need you all alive. The virus is with us. It’s real.”

While urging the association to monitor the 377 projects going on the various wards in the state to ensure that quality is not compromised, he said that his government has been keeping most of its promises particularly on the ongoing projects in 377 wards which include: drilling of boreholes, road constructions, provision of electric transformers, among others.

The governor, while commending the CDAs and CDCs for being partners in progress, said that he got a briefing from the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Monday on the state of the various wards’ projects.

The Commissioner of the Ministry, Wale Ahmed, said the theme of the celebration was apt and relevant as the present administration has started the fulfillment of promises made to transform the rural communities to reduce rural-urban drift and continued engagement of CDAs.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is very apt and relevant as the present administration under the leadership of Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has started the fulfillment of promises made to transform our rural communities, to reduce rural-urban drift and as well as to continuously engage our CDAs in meaningful discussions on how to promote the state government’s THEMES agenda.”

The commissioner said the governor has chosen the occasion as an extension of government recognition, support, and encouragement for Lagos communities to do more as development partners.

“For the annual Community Day Celebration, it has become a tradition for our ministry to encourage and boost the morale of CDAs to do more in their developmental projects by rewarding deserving communities for the self-help projects they embark upon with branded new buses as star prizes for the first three communities and consolation prizes for 10 other CDAs.”

Speaking on the criteria used to identify the laudable projects that were rewarded at the occasion, the Commissioner said that a 15-Member project identification committee was inaugurated to inspect, authenticate and assess the projects while the Ministry used the reports by the Committee to evaluate the projects and arrived at the selected Communities that emerged as winners of the Star Prizes.

According to him, the gesture to reward communities for executing projects was to extend a government’s handshake to deserving communities for being development-partners in achieving the dream and aspiration of a greater Lagos.

The Chairman, Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council, Azeez Amusat, thanked the Governor for his efforts and supports while also calling for a reduction and reversal of the astronomical increase of the annual dues of CDAs and for those that want to register.

Oshorun-heritage CDA, Peace Estate CDA, and Itesiwaju Odo-Kekere CDA came first, second and third respectively for executing developmental projects in their domain. Each of the three CDAs got an 18-seater bus, while 10 other CDAs were rewarded with N500, 000 each under the consolation prizes.

Also present at the occasion included the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Oba Rilwan Akiolu who was represented by a retinue of white Cap Chiefs and other special invited guests.

Other activities lined up for the celebration include a Community Health walk, as well as Thanksgiving services on Friday and Sunday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: