COVID-19 Second Wave: FCT minister inspects Idu isolation, treatment centre

FCT Minister Muhammad Bello on Wednesday inspected the Idu COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre as part of FCTA’s commitment to effectively fight any second wave of the pandemic in Abuja.

The information is in a statement issued by the minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye in Abuja.

Ogunleye stated that Bello, who was accompanied by senior staff of the Health and Human Services and Social Development Secretariats, explained that the inspection was to reconfirm the functionality of the COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre.

He expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Health and Human Services Secretariat in the management of the centre, adding that the facilities were being upgraded to accommodate patients who might require further treatment such as the use of oxygen.

Dr Muhammad Kawu, the acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, said the centre was fully functional as it had in place a 20-bed ward for patients that might require intensive interventions.

He revealed that the staff of the centre were trained in the management of COVID-19 following the first wave before being deployed to the centre.

Kawu, who said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be severe than the first wave, noted that more patients now required intensive care as some had succumbed to the disease.

He, therefore, urged residents to continue to observe the preventive measures as released by the relevant health and medical authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCTA established seven isolation and treatment centres with 920 beds, including Intensive Care Unit facilities exceeding the 300 beds capacity recommended for states by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Vanguard News Nigeria

