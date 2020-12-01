Breaking News
COVID-19 safety protocols, rundown facilities may further stall universities’ reopening — Investigation

On 4:54 pmIn Educationby
By Adesina Wahab, Joseph Erunke, Shina Abubakar, Adeola Badru & James Ogunnaike

Even if the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, calls off its eight-month-old strike now, federal universities in the country are not likely to reopen until early next year, findings by Vanguard have revealed.

Checks by our correspondents across the country show that the universities are yet to put in place COVID-19 safety protocols, while many of the lecture theatres and halls of residence that have been abandoned for months, are now begging for attention.

Also, the fumigation of campuses promised by government during the thick of the pandemic has not been done.

