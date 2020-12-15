COVID-19 positive: Sanwo-Olu responding to treatment ― Abayomi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is currently responding to medical treatment after contracting the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, had on December 10, 2020, went into self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for the ravaging virus and was subsequently, confirmed positive following a test conducted.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, speaking on the update of COVID-19 status of the governor on Tuesday, announced that “the governor’s health is improving.”

Abayomi stated, “We wish to inform the general public that the health condition of our Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is improving.

“All tests conducted on him recently indicate no signs of adverse impact of the COVID19 infection.

“We are indeed optimistic Mr. Governor will soon be free of the virus and fully back on the beat to steer the ship of our dear State.

“Our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes are with our Governor at this time. We wish him full recovery soonest.

“We wish to again reassure Lagos residents of our continued dedication to the fight against #COVID19.”

According to Abayomi, in an earlier statement, sequel to exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19, a PCR test performed on the 11th of December, has confirmed that Governor Sanwo-Olu indeed been infected with the virus, which was supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID-19.

The health commissioner said, “Mr. Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings.

“The festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if we are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travellers and the festive season celebrations.”

The commissioner, therefore, urged residents to remain vigilant and compliant to safety measures in order to avoid COVID19 infection.

“Let’s join hands to defeat #COVID19 #ForAGreaterLagos!,” he urged.

Vanguard News Nigeria

