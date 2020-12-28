COVID-19: Osun govt bans “cross over night” services

Kindly Share This Story:

The Osun government on Sunday said there would be no countdown to New Year ceremonies and cross overnights under whatever guise by religious bodies and groups during New Year’s eve.

A statement by Mr Wole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to State Government, in Osogbo, said the government had directed the security operatives in the state to enforce the directives without exception.

Oyebamiji said that other directives aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus were still in force.

The statement read: ” In addition, the ban on youth carnivals still subsists.

“Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centres, and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe COVID-19 protocols.

“Wearing of face masks at public places is equally compulsory.

“We want to appeal to all residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies, and funeral ceremonies so as to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the state during the Yuletide.

“Also all towns and cities are to put on hold the annual days through physical attendance and change such to the virtual version.

“We assure all citizens and residents that the Government is insisting on all these measures in their collective interest.

“Therefore, let’s all join hands with the Government to keep Osun safe.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

