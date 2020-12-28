COVID-19: NMA decries sensationalism being attached to death of 20 doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association has expressed worry over sensationalism being attached to the alarm it raised last week that 20 medical doctors died within a week from COVID-19.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Chairman of the NMA, Dr Enema Amodu, in a terse statement, Monday morning, said over the last few days, he had been inundated with calls and messages across the country on the issue.

He, however, expressed disappointment that “The focus seemed to have shifted away from the facts of the matter to the sensationalism now attached to it.”

The facts, according to him, were that: “Doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance; That there are not enough PPE’s available to doctors and other health workers in the frontline and that the turnaround time and accuracy of the testing for the coronavirus should be improved upon.”

Others, he said are: “That there should be a comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty and that isolation centres should be properly equipped with drugs and personnel to manage cases as they come.”

Dr Amodu however, thanked President Mohammadu Buhari, who he said,” has reacted to our cry, and has promised to improve on the welfare packages of doctors.”

The organisation, he said, also thanked the “Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello who ensured the prompt payment of hazard allowance to FCT doctors.”

“Once again, we mourn with our colleagues’ families that have died.

“While we pray for their gallant souls to rest in peace, we also pray for those of us alive to remain so in good health,” the statement further read.

Below is the full statement: “Over the last few days, I have received several calls and messages on the 20 doctors that died across the country from the deadly coronavirus within a week.

“The focus seemed to have shifted away from the facts of the matter to the sensationalism now attached to it.

“The fact remains that: “Doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance; That there are not enough PPE’s available to doctors and other health workers in the frontline; That the turnaround time, and accuracy of the testing for the coronavirus should be improved upon; That there should be comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty; That isolation centers should be properly equipped with drugs and personnel to manage cases as they come.

“This is a clarion call by the Nigerian doctors on behalf of her members and other colleagues in the frontline to protect us while we discharge our duties.

“The NMA wishes to appreciate the President of Nigeria Mohammadu Buhari who has reacted to our cry, and has promised to improve on the welfare packages of doctors; and also the Honorable Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello who ensured the prompt payment of hazard allowance to FCT doctors.

“Once again, we mourn with our colleagues’ families that have died.

“While we pray for their gallant souls to rest in peace, we also pray for those of us alive to remain so in good health.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

