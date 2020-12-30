COVID -19: NIMC releases new guidelines for NIN enrolment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

To overcome the challenge occasioned a huge demand for the NIN with a large crowd visiting the NIMC Enrolment Centers nationwide, the Commission has adopted booking system for NIN enrolment.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Commission signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the Commission said it adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the virus whilst ensuring its services to Nigerians are not entirely interrupted.

Recall that the recent Federal Government policy which requires mobile network subscribers to update their SIM registration with a valid National Identification Number (NIN) has occasioned a huge demand for the NIN with a large crowd visiting the NIMC Enrolment Centers nationwide.

According to the statement, effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System. For Bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9 am – 1 pm).

Although, the policy has been in place since 4th February 2020 applicants are now crowding all the centers.

It informed that personal information would be collected for the sole purpose of scheduling an enrolment appointment, urging subscribers not to include any personal information other than what is required by the booking register.

It further explained that once admitted into the office, a Number-Issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to Covid-19 Protocols.

“As a responsible Commission we fully understand that safety comes first, as such, only individuals with facemask would be allowed entrance into our premises.”

It urged the general public to cooperate with it as it deploys its staff to work assiduously to respond to the new normal.

