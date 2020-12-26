Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19:  Lagos govt insists on approval to hold weddings with 300 guests

On 7:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19:  Lagos govt insists on approval to hold weddings with 300 guests

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has made it compulsory for prospective couples to obtain approval from the state authorities to hold weddings with 300 people in attendance.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola who stated this, said, “Weddings and social gatherings must not exceed 300 people with prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission.”

However, he said the measure became necessary in view of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

READ ALSO: In religion, tradition, there is no division or dichotomy among us — Lawan

Mojola said that the clearance is free and prospective couples will have to go on the Commission’s website to input the details of their weddings, adding that safety marshals will be deployed to such events to enforce all COVID-19 protocols to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

The safety commission, however, warned that anyone caught flouting the directive would be sanctioned accordingly.

Mojola stresses the need to comply with all COVID-19 safety measures such as: wearing of facemasks, regular handwashing with soap and running water, use of sanitizer, social distancing, among others, in order to flatten the curve of the virus in Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!