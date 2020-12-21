COVID-19: Lagos govt dismisses alleged plan to lock down state again

Kindly Share This Story:

…Seals Cubana nightclub, others for flouting guidelines

….NCDC insists travellers must obey protocol

By Chioma Obinna, Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, dismissed insinuation of plans to impose a second lockdown on the state, describing it as baseless and untrue.

This came as the state special task force on COVID-19 shut Cubana nightclub, Ikeja GRA, and other facilities for defying the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The state government made the explanation in the wake of reported panic buying of foodstuff and other household items by residents, following widespread rumour of re-imposition of lockdown by the state government any moment from this week.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who gave the clarification when contacted, urged residents to ignore such insinuation and go about their lawful businesses.

Omotoso simply said: “There is no such plan. We have issued guidelines that people should follow to keep us safe and sound. Lagosians are urged to obey the guidelines.”

On the free testing, the commissioner called on residents to avail themselves of the free COVID-19 testing services at approved public laboratories across the State.

A statement by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, listed the four locations as Lagos State Bio-Bank (Located inside the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba); Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH, CHAZVY); Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, Yaba; and Central Public Health Laboratory, Yaba (Operated by NCDC).

Lagos seals Cubana nightclub, others

Meanwhile, the Lagos State special task force yesterday shut down Cubana nightclub, Ikeja GRA, and other facilities for defying the state’s ban on the activities of nightclub, rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to source, the operation was carried out by joint efforts of the Lagos State Safety Commission and Lagos State Police Command yesterday morning.

In an online video clip, the police led by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was seen driving away the night clubbers out of the Cubana building before shutting the facility.

Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed the development.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Gawat Jubril, also said, “The Lagos State Safety Commission just sealed CUBANA Ikeja and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols.”

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had on Friday read riot acts banning carnivals, concerts, and street parties until further notice, following the increase in Coronavirus cases in the state.

“This is certainly not the time to lower our guard against the Coronavirus; it is instead time to step up our battle against this stubborn virus that has gripped the world for several months now.”

….Carries out 199,331 COVID-19 tests

In the mean time, Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has disclosed that the state has so far conducted a total of 199,331 COVID-19 tests as at 17th December 2020, with Etiosa Local Government Area and three others leading in positivity rate.

NCDC insists travellers must obey protocol

In a related development, as a new strain of COVID-19 has been reported in the United Kingdom, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has insisted that travellers must obey travel protocol as the country awaits the World Health organisation’s WHO, further guidance.

In a series of tweets on the Agency’s official Twitter handle, the NCDC disclosed that it was currently studying the data in Nigeria while waiting for directions from WHO on new strains causing COVID19.

According to tweets, “Travellers must test before travel, self isolate for seven days, gets tested day 7 after arrival. Avoid mixing with people & public settings until completed.

“We must all #TakeResponsibility to limit the spread of #COVID19 during the Christmas & New Year festivities, limit all non-essential travel especially from high-risk countries, limit person-to-person contact and always wear a face mask.

The NCDC in the tweets also noted that the country on Sunday discharged 115 community recoveries in Kaduna State and 104 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

Till date, Nigeria has recorded 77,933 confirmed cases, 67,784 discharged and 1,218 deaths across the 36 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

