COVID-19: Going for crossover service is like going into lion’s den – TOMORI

By Sola Ogundipe

With the end of the year 2020 barely a few hours away, renowned virologist and former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science, NAS, Prof Oyewale Tomori, has admonished Nigerians against attending religious crossover services to usher in the new year.

The crossover service, an annual activity held by religious organisations in the country to herald the ending of one year and the beginning of another, has been banned by some state governments while others introduced restrictions to ensure compliance with the 12pm to 4am curfew imposed by the federal government as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Tomori, who hinted that it was best to avoid such gatherings in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country, remarked that God was accessible everywhere.

“Under the current situation, going for cross over service appears to me like deliberately going into the lion’s den and asking God to seal the mouth of the lion,” he told Vanguard in a chat.

“He (God) probably will answer the prayer and seal the mouth of the lion, but we will still open our mouth spewing out COVID-19 viruses as we loudly chant and shout Happy New Year.

“Certainly I will avoid such gatherings because I know my God is omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent, meaning he (God) is in my house and in my heart. Why look for what is in my ‘sokoto’ in Sokoto? Tomori noted.

