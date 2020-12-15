COVID-19: Ganduje shuts down schools in Kano

Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the closure of all public and Private Schools in the state with immediate effect.

This was made known to newsmen by the state’s Commissioner for Health Muhammad Sanusi Kiru Tuesday evening in a statement he signed.

“Parents whose children are in boarding schools are to also arrange and convey their children/ wards back home from tomorrow, Wednesday, 16th December 2020,” the statement said.

He further said, “All inconveniences are regretted.”

