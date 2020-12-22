COVID-19: FG directs GL12 officers, others, to work from home

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The federal government has directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to work from home, effective from Tuesday, following a spike in the spread of the Coronavirus across the country.

In a circular made available to journalists on Tuesday, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said only officers on Grade Level 13 and above are to report to their respective offices even as she stressed the importance of adhering to safety protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The circular read in part: “Following Mr. President’s approval of recommendations of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 in the light of the second wave of infections in Nigeria, officers on GL 12 and below are hereby directed to stay at home for a period of five weeks, effective Wednesday 23rd December 2020, and awaits further directive.

“This has become necessary to streamline the number of officers that come to work daily. Notwithstanding, the affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home.

“Meanwhile, in reporting to their offices for duty, officers on GL13 and above are to adhere to other preventive measures including the maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/ or sanitising of hands, wearing of face mask and reducing the number of visitors.

“Furthermore, in line with the prescription of the PTF, virtual meetings are to be encouraged in offices with a view to minimizing physical contact.

“In addition, Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are expected to sustain the provision and use of necessary amenities in compliance with the existing guidelines on prevention of the spread of the pandemic.”

It also directed security operatives manning the gates to demand “the identity card of staff coming to the office to ensure that they are on GL13 and above before granting them access to the premises.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure compliance,” it added.

