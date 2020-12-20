COVID-19: EDSG urges safety compliance amid 2nd wave

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo Government on Saturday urged residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mr Osarodion Ogie, made the appeal in a statement in Benin.

Ogie said the development became necessary amid reports of the rising number of cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

He reiterated the need for the people to practice the COVID-19 safety measures during the yuletide season in order to remain safe and healthy.

According to him, it is a fact that we have not seen the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as the entire country is already seeing an increase in the numbers of confirmed cases of the pandemic.

“On Friday, the country recorded the first 1000 cases in a day, with 1,145 new confirmed cases and one death reported in 24 states. Edo state recorded eight new cases.

“On Dec. 19, Nigeria recorded another 806 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths, which now leaves the country with a total of 77,013 confirmed cases and 1,212 deaths.

“This calls for serious concern and caution by all residents to remain safe and healthy.

“As we go about with the Christmas and New Year celebrations, we urge you to protect yourself and others, especially the elderly who are more vulnerable to the virus,’’ he said.

The SSG noted that there was the need to observe physical distancing, wearing facemasks and regularly washing of hands as well as other safety precautions.

“The Obaseki-led administration will continue to intensify efforts aimed at containing the pandemic and protecting the lives of Edo people.

“We recognise this period as being an extremely difficult year for us all, but we can’t afford to give up now.

“We urge residents to support government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all guidelines

