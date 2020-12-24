COVID-19: Buhari cancels Christmas homage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has canceled his hosting of the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

President Buhari explained that the cancellation was in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Thursday.

President Buhari urged all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

He equally appealed to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.

He wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead.

