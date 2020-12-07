COVID-19: BUA donates 3 ambulances, 50,000 face masks to Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nigeria, BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods and infrastructure companies has donated three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi State in line with its continued efforts to combat the spread of the virus in the country.

Presenting the ambulances and facemasks to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the Director, Government Relations, BUA, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, re-echoed the commitment of the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to support various efforts at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Hong said the donation of the ambulances and facemasks will support the state government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the government had done well in containing the pandemic so far.

He noted that “In recent times, we have seen that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again.

“We want to assist the state government in taking proactive steps that will contain the spread of the pandemic and this is why BUA is supporting the state with these ambulances and 50,000 facemasks.

“So far, BUA has committed about eight billion naira to the fight against COVID-19 in the areas of food supply, medical supplies, equipment, health, infrastructure, and cash donations amongst others.”

Receiving the ambulances, Governor Bala Mohammed described the Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, as a very good friend.

The governor expressed his government’s gratitude for the gesture and support to Bauchi State, noting that it was a timely gesture given the recent rise in cases of COVID-19 across Nigeria.

Governor Mohammed said that the donation of the three Ambulances and 50,000 facemasks is a pointer to the fact that the pandemic was not yet over.

He added that the state government is ready to partner BUA to check the spread of the disease.

Vanguard News Nigeria

