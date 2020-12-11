COVID-19: Assessing its effect, impact and observance of safety protocols in Benue schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There is no gainsaying that the outbreaks of Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic in December 2019 in Wuhan city, China, completely changed the course of history and marked a watershed in the life of humanity.

The world was confronted with a deadly health challenge that forced humans to recant their daily activities and embark on a long period of lockdown that shutdown the global economy.

And in February 27, 2020 the World Health Organization, WHO, declared the outbreak of the pandemic as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

In fact, it was all tale of despair and gloom globally as the socio-economic life of humans got stagnated.

The education sector was also badly affected. Schools were deserted, governments across the globe ordered the closure of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to check the spread of the virus among students, teachers and other staffers.

In Nigeria one of the most striking imagery of the impact of the pandemic was pictures of deserted schools when the government ordered the closure of all learning institutions in March due to the outbreak in the country.

Students at all levels were made to remain at home for about seven months until October 12, when the Federal Ministry of Education ordered the reopening all schools mandating that they adhered strictly to the safety guidelines provided by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)

Some of these guidelines on personal hygiene included constant washing of hands or use of hand sanitizers, use of face masks and observance of personal distancing.

Hand washing facilities and infrared thermometers to check body temperature where also provided in schools all in a bid to check the spread of the virus in the institutions.

In Benue state, schools were reopened on September 21, a few days after a meeting of the state government and stakeholders in the sector was held to discuss modalities for the reopening.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar who announced the reopening directed all public and private schools and institutions in the state to abide by the directive.

Prof. Ityavyar explained that the resumption was for the first term of 2020 and 2021 academic session, stressing that third term for other categories of pupils and students except JSS3 and SSS3 had been cancelled including payment of school fees.

He stated that parents were to provide facemasks and hand sanitizers while school authorities would provide handwashing facilities and also monitor compliance with social distancing in terms of sitting arrangement.

Professor Ityavyar stated that schools with high population would have to operate morning and afternoon sessions to avoid congestion, stressing that strict monitoring would be carried out to ensure compliance.

The Education Commissioner who acknowledged the compliance of Benue people to COVID-19 protocols said the first term would end December 18, 2020, while the second term of 2020 and 2021 would commence January 7, 2021, and end March the same year.

Meanwhile a recent interactive and assessment visit to the highly populated Joigrami Royal Academy International Onyike Oju, in Oju Local Government Area of Benue state to observe compliance with the COVID-19 protocol and the impact of the pandemic on the school, teachers, pupils and parents alike was quite revealing.

It was observed that the majority of the pupils of the school who are currently writing their first term examination had no face masks though infrared thermometers were made available to check the temperature of anyone gaining entrance into the school and hand washing facilities were positioned within the premises of the school to ensure regular washing of hands by the pupils, teachers and visitors alike.

Speaking on the impact of the pandemic on teaching and learning in the school, the Head Teacher, Mrs. Theresa Ugwoma Idoko said the pandemic had a far reaching negative impact on the school.

According to her, “COVID-19 came and tumbled our education calendar. We lost part of our second term and a whole term to the pandemic.

“Today our children and pupils were all promoted to the next class based on their performance in the last examination which was not fair to them because pupils are promoted based on their cumulative results of the year, those who did not perform well in a particular term sometimes make up in the next examination.

“So those of them in that category didn’t have the opportunity to remedy where they had deficiencies because the session was cut short suddenly and we were directed by the government to commence a new session.

“Secondly, schools were compelled to cancel the third term of last session which created a gap in the teaching scheme. What this meant is that the pupils lost all the lessons that were meant for the cancelled term which is obviously not good.

“Besides, we also have the problem of some of our pupils withdrawing from school because their parents could no longer afford to cope with some of the financial demands and obligations of having them in school.

“Some parents lost their sources of livelihood and could not provide financial support to the family as a result of the pandemic hence unable to support their children in school.

“This category of parents withdrew their children and wards from school pending an improvement in their income. It is that bad.

“Despite these challenges we are coping with the difficult tasks we must contend with as a result of the outbreak.

“We have ensured that hand washing facilities and infrared thermometers are provided for use by anyone that steps into the premises of the school.

“We also try as much as possible to have our pupils and teachers use face mask though several of them complain that they could not wear them all through the day. We are also doing our best to enforce social or personal distancing among the pupils but I must confess that it is a tall order but generally the pupils and teachers are glad to be back to school because everyone got tired of staying at home,” Mrs. Idoko said.

On her part, a teacher in the school Mrs. Ruth Ogoma who expressed joy that teachers were back to their duty posts and the pupils were back to school said one of the challenges they had to cope with was going the extra mile to ensure that the scheme of work for the term was covered within the short period allowed for the term.

“We are going the extra mile to ensure that we cover our work scheme for the term and it is a task that must be done if we must pass knowledge to the children considering that we lost a complete term last year,” she added.

Another teacher, Mr. John Okita observed that coping with the new normal was actually a difficult task both on the side of teachers and pupils.

“We are directed to always wear our face masks in school which is certainly not easy. Also the pupils are mandated to wear face masks but the truth is that most of the pupils are not complying and no matter how hard you try to have them comply they seem not ready to comply.

“Even those that use it simply cannot handle it properly, so it is a challenge but we are all coping with the development. Aside that, I must confess that we are all excited to be back to school because during the lockdown it was like the world was coming to an end.”

Meanwhile a parent who was seen picking his two children from the school, Mr. Egbiri Enyi said he was happy to have his children back to school but lamented that most parents were confronted by the bigger challenger of not being able to pay the tuition of their children and wards.

“I am obviously happy to have my kids back to school because they lost so much time after the lockdown that confined everyone to our houses.

“The pandemic was the worst health challenge to confront mankind since I became an adult so we are happy that a vaccine has been found for it because the impact on both parents and their children was obviously devastating.

“Our children lost a whole term and even this first term is abridged. Besides during the lockdown, most of us spent all the savings we kept aside for the payment of the school fees of our children on sustaining our families. So we are still struggling to meet our financial commitments to the schools,” he said.

As for Francis, a Primary Five pupil of the school, the coming of the pandemic completely changed the way and manner pupils related with each other and how they exchanged commonly share writing materials.

Hear him, “our teachers always tell us that we cannot play together like before because of COVID-19 and that if we must come together to play we must wear face masks and also ensure that we constantly wash our hands.

“We were also told that we should always come to school with all our writing materials as we would not be allowed to borrow from our friends like we used to before the coming of the pandemic.

“This is aside the daily check of our body temperature to ensure that we do not have fever or the virus. It is something we are not used to but we are trying to get used to it.

“Our earnest prayer is for vaccines to be made available for every child in the country so as to protect the children from contracting the virus because restricting our interactions and having close contacts with our friends is killing the brotherly love and joy we share while in school which is one of the major attractions that bring us together as students,” he said.

