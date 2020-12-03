COVID-19: Akwa Ibom cancels 2020 Christmas Carol festival

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Christmas Carol festival due to the logistic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for Cultire and Tourism, Mr Orman Esin, announced the cancellation in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

Esin stressed that the global travel restrictions and closure of factories earlier in the year affected the planning of the annual event.

He added that state government deeply regretted the development, and advised the citizens and residents to continue to take personal responsibility to avoid contracting the virus.

His words, “The Government of Akwa Ibom State wishes to inform the general public that the 2020 edition of the state’s Award winning Christmas Carol festival has been cancelled.

“This development is hinged on the logistics challenge posed by the global lockdown and international travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the bourgeoning threat of a second wave of the virus.

“As expected of world class events of that magnitude, its preparation starts at least six months before the date.

“The global travel restrictions and closure of factories earlier in the year, made it impossible to commence the planning of this annual soul lifting spiritual event this year.

