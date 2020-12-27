Covid-19: 100 families receive ‘Spreading Smiles’ grant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Leading consumer brand, Blue Band, has announced the winners of its N5, 000,000 ‘Spreading Smiles’ initiative. The campaign was part of the brand’s response to mitigate the effects of the economic downturn resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic especially among disadvantaged families, where the scourge was most felt across the country.

The Spreading Smiles initiative, which aimed at rewarding 100 disadvantaged families across Nigeria with a cash benefit of N50,000 each, involved the participation of Blue Band consumers, presenting them with an opportunity to nominate a family in need of financial assistance.

Speaking at the presentation, Francis Afoani, Head of Marketing, Upfield, West Africa, said, “We are glad about the outcome of the campaign, as it has further demonstrated our commitment to helping parents grow healthy and happy kids. Months after, the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic is still being felt and we owned the responsibility of providing a solution, particularly to disadvantaged families. We are proud that with the active participation of our consumers, we have been able to support these families.”

Titilope Reju, Brand Manager, Blue Band Nigeria, addressed the positive impact of the campaign, saying “we were concerned about families who had been impacted by the pandemic and presented our consumers with an opportunity to make a difference and ultimately be part of promoting the ‘Spreading Smiles’ campaign and they responded positively.

The goal of this campaign was to spread smiles and we are pleased with the outcome. With over one thousand entries, the selection criteria for the final 100 were based on frequency, as well as a system generated application for random selections, ensuring every entry had a fair chance of participation. We congratulate all 100 families and know that this cash reward will go a long way in aiding their nourishment and wellbeing”.

