Court sentences 2 men to 24 months imprisonment for extortion

On 12:19 pm
Court jails Genesis Parish televangelist for fraudAn Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Monday sentenced a 19-year-old  cobbler, Umar Mohammed and a 20-year-old driver, Umar Lawal to two years imprisonment for extorting a phone from a man.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman however, gave them an option of fine of N10, 000 or six months for conspiracy and N40, 000 or 18 months for extortion after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

He said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported at the Nassarawa Gwong Police Station, Jos on Nov.20 by one Isah Abubakar of Rikkos.

Dabit said that the convicts met the complainant in his house and forcefully collected his Samsung phone valued at N180, 000 .

He added that during police investigation, the phone was recovered and returned to the owner.

The prosecutor said the offense was contrary to Section 59 and 277 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau. (NAN)

