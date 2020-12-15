Confusion as Shekau claims responsibility for Kankara schoolboys kidnap

Kindly Share This Story:

Few hours after governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State claimed that the state and the kidnappers of students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, have been in talks, Boko Haram on Tuesday claimed it was behind the abduction of the hundreds of students.

The Governor, who according to a statement was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said “the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes.”

At least 333 students are still missing since the attack late Friday on the all-boys secondary school

The leader of Boko Haram, however, said in a voice message on Tuesday ” I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina”.

More than 100 gunmen on motorcycles stormed the rural school north of Kankara town, forcing students to flee and hide in the surrounding bush.

A number of boys were able to escape, but many were captured, split into groups and taken away.

#BringBackOurBoys has been trending on social media since the weekend in reference to a similar hashtag used after Boko Haram abducted 276 girls in 2014 in Chibok.

The kidnappings occurred in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, who condemned the attack and ordered security stepped up in schools.

The claims by Boko Haram and that of Masari have left Nigerians confused as some wonder if it’s the same terrorists led by ‘most wanted’ Abubakar Shekau that the governor claimed the state has been in talks with.

Below are some reactions as seen on Twitter:

@SamuelOmolagbon “Where is the video to that effect? You can’t just publish, you must show us the evidence. How did #Masari the governor knows where they @Bokoharan are when he claimed to have been negotiating? The actors can’t be smarter than the camera.” @chinaza_best “When are we going to stop negotiating with terrorists in this country? What the govt doesn’t know is that Negotiating with Terrorists actually strengthens them and encourages more people to become terrorists.” @Kay43355314 “Can you imagine, negotiation is ongoing. Who are those behind this since negotiation is on going?.”

