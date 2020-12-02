Coalition hails troops, says North-East closer to safety with killing of Boko Haram commander

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) says the North-East region is closer to safety following the killing of a high-ranking Boko Haram commander.

The commander perceived the area as his territory from where he orchestrated several deadly attacks.

The once-invisible terror kingpin, however, met his waterloo on Wednesday, following an offensive by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

This comes a few days after a recent charge by President Muhammadu Buhari to the military to take the battle to the insurgents.

And in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Gabriel Onoja, on Thursday, the CATE applauded the military, it’s leadership and the troops that carried out the successful operation in line with President Buhari’s order.

According to the coalition, the death is a befitting consequence for the massacre of scores of farmers in Koshobe and Zabarmari areas of Borno State.

It further charged the troops to maintain the momentum and fish out all the remnants of terrorists in the Lake Chad region.

The group, however, assured that with the demise of the commander and sustained onslaught by the troop, the North-East region would soon experience a new lease of life.

Vanguard News Nigeria

