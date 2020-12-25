Christmas: Treasure House of God feeds less privileged in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As part of its annual philanthropic gesture, a church of God in Abeokuta, Treasure House of God on Friday fed thousands of Nigerians who are less privileged in the society.

The distribution of food items was done in compliance with the covid-19 protocols and social distance guideline.

According to the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Adeseye Senfuye, the distribution of the food items was held as smoothly as possible to ensure that the people were not clustered around the church or its vicinity.

Pastor Senfuye who spoke through his Media Adviser, Adeniyi Adeloye said, the Jesus feast was originally conceptualized to support the needy at auspicious occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ and its attendant celebration and it has not departed from the path.

Senfuye emphasized that, the project which started with a vision has gained so much popularity that they now receive donations from far and near, with a specific mention of some contributors from Kano.

The Set man of the church used the platform to express gratitude to God for His enduring grace upon the Nigerian Nation and her entire citizens, adding that, the world has been unsettled by the corona virus pandemic as it has devastatingly affected all facets of mankind; economically and otherwise.

He admonished Nigerians to remain committed to God Almighty for the the solutions to the country’s problems, such as security, economy, governance as well as their personal problems

