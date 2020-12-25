Christmas: Gov Inuwa counsels Christians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Ismail

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has felicitated Christians on the occasion of 2020 Christmas Celebration.

In a goodwill message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Yahaya felicitated with the Christian community in Gombe State as they joined the global community to celebrate the birth of Chris.

While urging Christian faithful to rededicate themselves to prayers, the Governor charged them to pray for peace, security and for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Yahaya reassured commitment towards executing policies and programmes that will impact on the life of the citizenry, promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the state.

