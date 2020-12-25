Christmas: Gov Abiodun charges Nigerians to be appreciative

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians to show a heart of gratitute to God for witnessing another Christmas despite the turbulence associated with year 2020.

Abiodun, who gave the admonition at the Christmas service held at the St. James Anglican Church, Remo Diocese, Iperu, said though the year started with hopes and aspirations, it ended up as an unusual and challenging one.

“We have every cause to thank God for making us to see this Christmas. This year is an unusual and challenging year despite the fact that it started with hopes and aspirations,” he noted.

The Governor, who restated his commitment to giving all parts of the State equal attention, said his administration has made moderate achievements in the areas of infrastructure, social well-being, youth empowerment and employment generation as well as education and agriculture.

“I am sure you have been seeing our people going round to repair and reconstruct roads here in Iperu, Ilishan, Sagamu, Ijebu-North and Ijebu-Ode. They are also working in Abeokuta, Ilaro, Ifo, Ota, Ipokia and Imeko. They are working to ensure that we have motorable roads in our State,” Abiodun said.

He maintained that despite the negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protests that disrupted socio-economic activities in the state, his administration remained undaunted, resulting in the state being adjudged the best in education, agriculture, housing and information and communication technology (ICT).

The Governor urged the people to be responsible while celebrating the Christmas as it was the period of peace.

He further enjoined them to continue to observe Covid-19 protocols in order to contain the second wave of the pandemic which, according to him, is deadlier than the first.

In his Christmas message, Venerable Samuel Ajileye, who stated that the birth of Jesus Christ signifies love and selflessness, charged Christians to show love to fellow humans.

Vanguard News Nigeria

