Christmas: Alcoholic drinks worth over N25m seized in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Kano Road and Traffic Agency, KAROTA has on Thursday and eve of Christmas intercepted and seized a truck ladened with alcoholic drinks worth over N25 million.

The truck which was intercepted along Hadeja Road was on its way to Bello Road to offload its content when personnel of the Agency following intelligence report intercept the vehicle.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Hon. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi confirmed the seizure in a statement made available by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Nabilusi Abubakar K/Na’isa.

Dan’agundi said KAROTA, a member of the State’s Task Force on Unwholesome Products, Drug abuse, and Expired Products warns that its men are always on vigilance to checkmate activities of unpatriotic persons who are bent on transporting such prohibited items into the State.

The Managing Director reiterated that the Agency’s doors are always open to members of the public who have information that could aid his men in the successful discharge of their duties.

He called on residents to provide the agency with credible information that would lead to the arrest of such illegal businesses or activities noting that there is a reward for any person who provides KAROTA with useful information to tackle transporting and consumption of the drinks which is prohibited in the state.

Meanwhile, the truck and its content have since been handed over to the State Hisbah Board for further investigations and necessary action to be taken.

Vanguard News Nigeria

