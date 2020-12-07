Chris Emejuru – An overview

Kindly Share This Story:

Former presidential aspirant, Chris Emejuru has launched a non governmental organization called The Chris Emejuru Foundation.

According to the Nigerian American, the foundation aims at alleviating poverty through the six geo political zones in Nigeria.

“The plan is to alleviate Nigerians out of poverty throughout the six Geo-political zones (North west, North Central, North East, South West, South-South, and South East) through water distribution and nutrition programs, Health, Education, Business Opportunities, Solar Powered Electricity, and other services. We feel this is very urgent and necessary given the current situation in Nigeria and we plan to begin operations next year (2021)”, said Emejuru.

Emejuru who is very passionate about Nigeria also notes that a better Nigeria can be achieved only with good leadership and proper system of governance.

He recalls the Lekki Tollgate shooting which triggered him to join the protest at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington D.C, U.S.A.

“Like many Nigerians, I was bothered by the incident that happened at the Lekki Tollgate on 20/10/20. Images of peaceful protestors being shot at, some pleading for their lives as they held a blood stained Nigerian Flag firmly in their hands. Like many, I was disgusted by what had happened and knew that I also had to join the #End Sars#EndBadGovernace #EndPoverty movement. A movement I have always advocated for but risen from the Youth tired and weary of Police brutality and injustice. So, immediately, I drove to the Nigerian Embassy in Washington D.C, U.S.A and protested with my fellow Nigerians raising our voice for those who are voiceless”, says Emejuru.

He has also written a book which reflects his vision for a better Nigeria. “As a Nigerian American, I knew the significance of International pressure. Having traveled to Nigeria for over 15 years, knowing the ins and outs of business, philanthropy, and politics, I knew REAL CHANGE could only come from the patriotic voices both at home and abroad. That is why I have written a book that will be available in Nigeria soon and also why I support every Nigerian citizen who sacrifices to make our country better”.

