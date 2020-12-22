Chigan Madu set to take cinematic industry by storm

Kindly Share This Story:

Cinematographer, Charles Maduemezia, a.k.a. Chigan Madu, is gearing up to shoot his first cinematic movie in the new year.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Maduemezia, Charles Maduemezia, said his upcoming cinematic flick, would feature some prominent comedians in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to Chigan Madu, “2021 is going to be a fantastic year, as I will be shooting my first cinematic movie, which will feature some notable comedians.”

Nicknamed Chigan Madu by his friends and fans, Charles Maduemezia, who was born in Lagos, is a proud alumnus of the University of Ibadan.

Though his parents are from Delta State, Charles Maduemezia, who is a digital creator, is dreaming to be a leading cinematographer in the nearest future.

His growing reputation in the entertainment sector has not gone unnoticed, as he has received some awards for his efforts, the latest being a Maya award for Best Cinematographer.

With dedication and an unflinching push for excellence, fans are hopeful that Charles Maduemezia will surely reach the peak of his career.

