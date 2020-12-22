Breaking News
Translate

Chigan Madu set to take cinematic industry by storm

On 11:40 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Chigan Madu set to take cinematic industry by storm
Chigan Madu

Cinematographer, Charles Maduemezia, a.k.a. Chigan Madu, is gearing up to shoot his first cinematic movie in the new year.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Maduemezia, Charles Maduemezia, said his upcoming cinematic flick, would feature some prominent comedians in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to Chigan Madu, “2021 is going to be a fantastic year, as I will be shooting my first cinematic movie, which will feature some notable comedians.”

READ ALSO: Actress, Nkechi Blessing, Seun Jimoh unveiled as hosts of African Entertainment Awards USA 2020

Nicknamed Chigan Madu by his friends and fans, Charles Maduemezia, who was born in Lagos, is a proud alumnus of the University of Ibadan.

Though his parents are from Delta State, Charles Maduemezia, who is a digital creator, is dreaming to be a leading cinematographer in the nearest future.

His growing reputation in the entertainment sector has not gone unnoticed, as he has received some awards for his efforts, the latest being a Maya award for Best Cinematographer.

With dedication and an unflinching push for excellence, fans are hopeful that Charles Maduemezia will surely reach the peak of his career.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!