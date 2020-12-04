Chief Chinwe Ngonadi: A Life Well Spent

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Royce

What is the essence of being birthed into this world if at the end of your life, you can’t be remembered for the legacies and the positive things you did or achieved while living?

Whether you like it or not, man must die, and the only thing that liveth after man are the legacies he was able to build while in the world.

The Nigeria social circle was thrown into mourning when the news of the sudden departure of Lagos society lady, Chief Chinwe Ngonadi (Nee Okonkwo) popularly known as ‘Big Chy’.

Big Chy was one the favorite sisters of prominent Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo. The story of the senator’s political journey would never be told without mentioning her name. She had always supported Okonkwo’s political dreams.

After her d death, Senator Okonkwo described the news as a shocking and great loss to him, the entire Okonkwo and Ngonadi’s family.

From the Senator’s expression, if money could buy life, he could pay any amount to buy another life for the sister.

Without any iota of doubt, Big Chy lived a life worthy of remembering. It has been weeks of mourning and finally, family, colleagues, friends and prominent politicians across the country, will gather at Ojojo the country home of Chief Mrs. Chinwe Ngonadi to bid Farewell to her.

Chief Mrs. Chinwe Ngonadi (Nee Okonkwo) who died barely a month after celebrating her birthday and 40th wedding anniversary

was a top official in the Nigeria Customs and Excise and held sway in Tincan, Apapa Lagos.

She died at Atlanta Georgia in the United States of America where she had gone with her husband Sir Nelson Ngonadi Aldo to visit her children and grandchildren.

She was reported to be hale and hearty the night before she suffered a heart attack and died.

It was also gathered that she had complained of feeling pains in her chest when she woke up that fateful morning before an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital but unfortunately, she died before the ambulance got to the hospital.

Big Chy as fondly called by friends, during her lifetime, was one of the most celebrated female personalities rocking the Nigeria social circuit.

After spending some years in Lagos, she was posted to Calabar where she worked until she retired in 2012 as deputy comptroller of Customs.

She was very active in every association she belonged to. She was a member of Anglican Communion and served as a choirmaster in her church in Lagos, Arch Bishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja and in her beloved native home town, Ojoto in Idemili South, Anambra State.

The top society woman who is part of the life and soul of any party has rocked the social scene for over 30 years.

She will definitely be missed by her close friends and top society women Senator Daisy Danjuma, Sen Florence Ita Giwa, Olori Ladun Sijuwade, Ngozi Nkoloenyi, Funmi Odunsi, Fifi Ejindu, Uche Obi and among others.

The statement released by the family disclosed that Big Chy’s funeral arrangements start with a service of songs and evening tributes on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 4 pm in Lagos.

A commendation service will follow on December 4, 2020, in Lagos, the statement revealed.

There will also be a service of songs on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in her country home Ojoto, Anambra State while the funeral service and interment take place on Friday, December 11, 2020, in Ojoto.

The funeral will, however, be concluded with an outing service at St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Ojoto, Anambra.

All roads leading to Ojoto, the country home of Sen Annie Clement Okonkwo will experience an unusual gridlock as the sister Late Chief Chinwe Ngonadi will be finally laid to mother earth.

Several prominent Nigerians are expected to grace the occasion as part of the final respect to the notable Big Chy.

*Royce, a businessman, writes from Lagos.

