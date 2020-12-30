Cheers as Foundation empowers Lagosians with items worth millions of naira to alleviate poverty

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

Hundreds of Lagosians have benefitted from the massive empowerment put up by Dr O.Yomi Sholoye Foundation to alleviate poverty in the State.

The Foundation had in the past facilitated several poverty alleviation projects for women, men alongside scholarships and business startup capital for youths alike, but as the year 2020 is rounding off, the Foundation has once again emphasised the need to “teach people more on how to fish and not just giving them fish”.

On Tuesday, 29th December 2020, the Foundation reportedly empowered over 500 Women, Men, and Youths alike with Buses, Tricycles, Grinding Machines, Deep Freezers, Sewing Machines, Cooking Gas and Noodles, Sales Coolers, Drinks and Umbrellas for small scale business setups, the list endless.

While addressing newsmen on the motive behind the donation, the spokesperson of the Foundation, Honorable Olasunkanmi Ogabi, disclosed that; “We’re here today to empower our people with all these items (aforementioned) in order to enable them to start their own small scale businesses so as to be self-dependent, and in turn, raise others with the little they start with from this empowerment programme.”

He, however, warned those with the ulterior motive to sell out the items given them by the Foundation for monetary gain to desist from such act, adding that anyone caught in the act will be sanctioned by an appropriate committee set up to that effect.

Also, addressing the beneficiaries at the event which took place at 10 Degrees Events Centre, Oregun Ikeja, Lagos, the convener of the Foundation who also doubles as the Founder of The New Seraph, Her Grace Dr Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye encouraged them to make the best out of the lifetime opportunity.

Her words; “People have been asking me the reasons for my philanthropic moves. Is it that I do not know what to use my money for? They asked. I simply said to them: “GIVING PEOPLE FISH is cool, but there is no feeling that could be as good as teaching people HOW TO FISH which is so fundamental.”

“Imagine a world where I have enough, you have enough, WE ALL HAVE ENOUGH – obviously the World would be so good and pleasant to live in.

“As such, we want to make you happy and self-dependent, and we will appreciate if you do not let this vision down.”

“We shall always check on you to see how you’re fairing in this your new endeavours; and our utmost joy would be that in the shortest time possible, you have successfully turned this little impact into something massive,” she said.

In response, some of the beneficiaries who spoke to us after the event described the convener as the ‘Ezra of our time’ urging other well-meaning Nigerians to take lessons from her exemplary lifestyles.

One of the beneficiaries who simply identified as Oduyemi Oriyomi said; “This Foundation has really done a lot for me. I could remember they gave me the money (N500,000) I used for my wife’s C&S among numerous things. Today, I am glad to be part of another empowerment programme organised by Dr. O. Yomi-Sholoye foundation. I don’t know what to say, am indeed short of words (emotional)…”

Another beneficiary who spoke in confidence described the Foundation as ‘Angel in time of need’ while praying that the convener and all her team will never know lack as they’re putting smiles on the faces of people in the state and the world at large.

Dr. O. Yomi-Sholoye Foundation is a Non Governmental organisation focusing greatly on impacting the lives of women, men and youths.

