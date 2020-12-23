Certificates of 14,307 who graduated from1994 to date are ready for collection – VC UNIABUJA

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja ( UNIABUJA) Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, had recently announced that the certificates of 14,307 students, who graduated from its programmes from 1994 to date, are ready for collection.

Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who spoke at the main campus of the university, said never again would the university record a backlog of graduates’ certificates.

Appealing to the affected graduates, who for one reason or the other were unable to collect their certificates over the years, urged them to make the sacrifices of coming from far or near to obtain their certificates.

He said: “The University has finished producing and signing the certificates. They are ready for collection. These are the certificates of those who have graduated from this university from 1994 to 2019.

“If you have not collected your results, please come to this university, your certificates are ready. Forever and ever this will never happen again in this university that people graduate and certificates are not given. This is a leading university and only the best happens in UNIABUJA.”

Our correspondent who visited the campus met and spoke with some of the affected students whose certificate has been delayed for many years explained their predicaments.

Mr Samuel Dimka said, ” when I read the news in the news paper I was so happy and I thought it was true just for me to borrow money from my neighbour to arrive Abuja today, I discovered that all that the VC said was lie.

“I have been waiting for this certificate for the past eight years, how can someone waste sixteen years in a university without a certificate, eight years for a degree program with ASUU strike another eight years of waiting for certificate.

“This is the worst University I have ever seen, nothing is working in this country, education has collapsed, no good hospitals cost of leaving is very high. Atleast if only I got my certificate earlier, I would have looked out for another job as I speak with, I was sacked from my office four year ago because of this certificate.

Another Victim who spoke on anonymity said that, ” Only God will judge all the VC’s in this school. How can a Vice Chancellor of a University be deceiving 14,307 students .

This is what is call propaganda he is not worthy to be a vice Chancellor in any University at all. In this period that many people are going through hell, you ask people to travel all the way from Lagos to come and collect fake certificate that is not ready, I was sacked because of this same certificate. The damage University of Abuja has course for people, is it not enough?.

Vanguard News Nigeria

