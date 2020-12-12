Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

National Population Commission (NPC), has held a Stakeholders’ Workshop to sensitise people on the flag-off Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), warning against inducement of the field officers of the commission engaged in the enumeration.

The NPC which described the EAD exercise as key activities for the forthcoming population and housing census added that phase II of the exercise would commence in Ikole and Ilejemeje Local government Areas of the state.

In his welcome address at the occasion, the Federal Commissioner representing Ekiti at the commission, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi said that the commission had adopted a meticulous and gradual approach to the next population and housing census.

According to him, the NPC had earlier demarcated over 361 local government areas in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and six LGA’s in Ekiti state including Ido-Osi, Irepodun /Ifelodun, Oye, Ekiti East, Gbonyin and Efon.

“The Commission is establishing and maintaining a national frame including locality list and house numbering for future censuses in line with the mandate of the Commission under section 24 of the third schedule of the 1999 Constitution.”

Ayodeji added that the expectation of the commission was that what it would require for future census will be to update products from EAD, saying that the product can also be used by other agencies of government to facilitate their activities.

In what appears to be a marked departure from the previous census exercises, the NPC Commissioner said that the commission has deployed sophisticated technology to achieve full Geographic Information System (GIS) compliance. “High resolution satellite imagery will be used to ensure that no area is left un -demarcated or no place is duplicated.”

On why the commission is deploying sophisticated technology, the NPC chief said that it was to avoid the controversies generated by the previous census so as to avoid manipulation and cheating.

Ayodeji, therefore, solicited the support of the state government, the affected local government areas, as well as, the traditional rulers for a hitch free exercise. “For the avoidance of doubt, permit me to state clearly that the EAD exercise is for planning purposes and not the enumeration of persons living in the country. Its outcome will not in any way determine the population of any community, local government or state.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, pledge the support of the state government to a hitch-free exercise.

Egbeyemi who spoke for the state government, urged the NPC and its enumerators to do a good job while charging the citizens to cooperate to ensure adequate security during the exercise.

Vanguard News Nigeria

