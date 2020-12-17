CDN Lubricants CEO, Nwokolo bags honours in philanthropy from American varsity

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, Chukwuka Daniel Nwokolo has been conferred with a doctorate degree in philanthropic management.

The honours was conferred on the 33-year-old CEO by the Freedom University and Theological Seminary (FUTS), Pottstown P.A. USA (African Campus).

The investiture Ceremony, which took place recently at Rock-view Hotel, Owerri was in recognition of his impressive academic and professional credentials as well as his selfless service to the development of humanity.

Brigadier General Dominic Udofa was among distinguished personalities who were honoured by the American institution.

Presenting the award to Nwokolo, former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Sani Yerima, commended the recipient and urged him not to relent on his efforts at positively impacting the lives of the people and contributing to the development of the nation.

The former governor however condemned the continued marginalization of Ndigbo in the Nigerian project.

Yerima, who spoke on a number of national issues, argued that if every section of the country is given its due, all the clannish and sectional agitations would cease.

In his response, Nwokolo hailed the Chancellor of Freedom University and host of the event, Prof. Godwin Ozuzu for bequeathing such a noble award to him.

He said the recognition has further inspired him to do more for humanity and continue to thrive in all his endeavours, regardless of any obstacle that might stand on his way.

Nwokolo, who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer at buyrealestate.ng is a young self developed marketing and sales expert, with a BSc in Marketing.

He has over 10 years of modern marketing and sales experience with multinationals such as World Trade Center, Eagle Hills Abudhabi, TFG Dubai and Sujimoto Constructions, among others, rising through the ranks from a Sale Executive to a Director of Marketing and Sales.

His CDN Oil and Lubricants recently introduced into Nigeria’s lubricants market was recently projected on the list of five (5) emerging firms to take over the Nigerian lubricants market in 2021, according to an independent market survey conducted by Flash Poller, an international pollster.

Nwokolo, along with partners has consistently deployed his vast experience in strategic management, negotiation, business development and marketing strategy to place CDN Oil as the best choice and leading engine oil in Nigeria and beyond, attracting huge investment to the sub-sector.

Aside from his professional life, Nwokolo has also been involved in philanthropic activities in his immediate community and beyond, impacting directly on the lives of youths and the less privileged in the society.

