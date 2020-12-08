Vanguard Logo

Cameroonian, Nigerian arrested for trying to smuggle cobras, vipers to London

Cameroonian customs said Monday they had arrested two men for trying to smuggle 80 cobras and vipers to London on a commercial flight.

The suspects, a Cameroonian national and a Nigerian, were arrested early Friday at the airport in the country’s commercial hub Douala for using fake papers to get their cargo out, customs service spokesman Jean-Claude Ekoube told AFP.

They were being transported in wooden boxes marked “Venomous”.

The men were booked on an Air France flight to London via Paris.

